North Carolina FC Announces Full Roster for 2025 USL Championship Regular Season

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has announced the team's full roster and jersey numbers heading into the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

"I am very excited about our roster for the 2025 season. We have a strong group of returning players from a positive 2024 season and have been very intentional with the six new professional signings and two NCFC Academy signings that will round out our roster. Our club has ambitions for more championships and we feel we have the right group to compete and make a push," said NCFC Head Coach & Sporting Director John Bradford.

In addition to the full roster update, NCFC today announced contract extensions with several players, pending league and federation approval. Those extensions are indicated below.

The NCFC roster below is broken down by position and listed alphabetically, with jersey numbers listed alongside each player in parenthesis. The full roster can also be found here.

Goalkeepers (3): Akira Fitzgerald (25), Jake McGuire (1), Trevor Mulqueen* (24)

Defenders (8): Ezra Armstrong* (42), Patrick Burner (11), Paco Craig (5), Conor Donovan (20), Triston Hodge (55), Justin Malou* (4), Rafa Mentzingen* (14), Bryce Washington* (27)

Midfielders (8): Ahmad Al-Qaq (19), Rodrigo Da Costa (16), Pedro Dolabella (8), Mikey Maldonado (15), Collin Martin (17), Louis Perez* (13), Jaden Servania (10), Raheem Somersall (44)

Forwards (3): Oalex Anderson* (9), Evan Conway (7), Adam Luckhurst (26)

* signed a two-year extension through 2026 season

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for this match are available.

