LouCity Welcomes Rivers as New Public Address Voice

March 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







A familiar voice will ring throughout Lynn Family Stadium in 2025 as Jordan Rivers assumes public address duties for Louisville City FC home games.

Rivers, also a popular local radio host, has served as Racing Louisville FC's public address announcer since 2023 and will continue in that role this year.

"Simply put, I'm humbled," Rivers said. "LouCity is a national powerhouse with an intensely loyal and passionate fanbase, playing in one of the premier soccer stadiums in the country. I was floored when I was asked to join the game day experience, and I can't wait to join the Purple Fam and jump behind the mic. Â-amos!"

Rivers succeeds Lance McGarvey, who served as the voice of LouCity games for club's first 10 seasons. McGarvey can still be heard at the KFC Yum! Center for University of Louisville men's basketball games.

"Jordan is passionate about pro soccer here in Louisville," McGarvey said. "He will do a fantastic job announcing for LouCity, and the fans are going to enjoy his work. Personally, I am looking forward to hearing him when I attend games this season."

Born in Calvert City, Kentucky, Rivers has resided in Louisville for 17 years. In addition to his work with LouCity and Racing, he hosts "Afternoons with Jordan Rivers," which airs from 3-7 p.m. on Louisville's MIX 106.9 FM. He also voices athletic events for Bellarmine University and the University of Louisville.

In 2024, Rivers was "called up" by U.S. Soccer. His voice served as the backdrop for the U.S. Women's National Team's October victory over Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium. He then went on to announce the U.S. Men's National Team's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match against Jamaica played in November in St. Louis.

LouCity opens its 2025 season on Saturday, March 8, with Rivers taking the mic for a 4 p.m. home opener on Saturday, March 22. Tickets are on sale now at LouCity.com, through the SeatGeek app or by calling (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours.

