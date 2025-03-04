Orange County Soccer Club Teams up with Foodbeast to Elevate Game Day with Unique Food and Drink Experiences

Irvine - Orange County Soccer Club is kicking off the 2025 season with an exciting new partnership with Santa Ana-based food media network, Foodbeast. Fans attending this Saturday's home opener at Championship Soccer Stadium will be among the first to experience an exciting, flavor-packed twist to their game day experience at the newly launched concession stand, Chomp at the Champ.

This one-of-a-kind partnership introduces an enticing range of menu items, including the fan-favorite Spicy Wing Roulette, the refreshing Gnarly Dreamsicle, and the adult-only Dirty Gnarly. These fresh offerings are designed to add a whole new level of excitement to the game, with something to satisfy every taste.

"We're always looking for new ways to enhance the fan experience, and partnering with Foodbeast gives us the perfect opportunity to bring a new level of creativity to our food and drink options," said Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County Soccer Club. "We can't wait for fans to try these exciting new menu items, along with our signature Gnarly Hot Sauce, co-branded merchandise, and more. It's all part of our commitment to making game day a truly unforgettable experience."

In addition to the new menu items, the partnership will feature exclusive collaborations, including seasonal menu offerings, special player content, and partnerships with local food vendors like Taqueria Hoy and Pizza 120. Fans will also be able to take home co-branded merchandise, such as aprons and shot glasses, as two iconic Orange County brands come together.

"The energy and creativity of OCSC and their fans is contagious," said Marc Kharrat, Foodbeast. "We're thrilled to bring our culinary expertise to the soccer world and create a fun and delicious way for fans to enjoy the game. Whether you're brave enough to try the wing roulette or want to experience our signature Gnarly Hot Sauce, this partnership is all about bringing people together around food, fun, and football."

But the collaboration doesn't stop with food and drink. Fans can expect even more live events and food-focused experiences throughout the season, ensuring Chomp at the Champ is the place to be for a truly one-of-a-kind game day atmosphere.

Just be sure to play it safe - things can get pretty Gnarly if you lose on the wing roulette!

