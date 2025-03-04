United Soccer League and MAMMOTION Kick off Partnership to Bring Superior Lawn Care Solutions to Soccer Communities

March 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and MAMMOTION, the company behind the LUBA 2 AWD series robotic lawn mowers, are joining forces to support the growth of soccer across the U.S. and bring advanced lawn care technology to soccer fields and backyard play areas across America.

"We are proud to be part of the rapid growth of soccer in the U.S. and to introduce advanced lawn care solutions that align with the needs of players and fans alike," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "Our mission is to bring professional-grade turf care to families and communities, making every backyard a great place to play the game."

The two-year partnership will focus on engaging leagues, clubs, and fans through various initiatives during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with plans to expand access to MAMMOTION's premium lawn care products throughout the soccer ecosystem. MAMMOTION's suite of robotic mowers, including the LUBA 2 AWD, YUKA, LUBA mini AWD and YUKA mini, will also be featured at select USL and club events.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to enhance the soccer experience, both on and off the field," said Josh Keller, USL Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "Partnering with MAMMOTION allows us to introduce cutting-edge technology to our clubs and fans, ensuring great playing surfaces at every level of the game."

Learn more about the future of turf-like lawn care with MAMMOTION at mammotion.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.