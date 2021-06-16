Hot Rods Shutout by Braves in 5-0 Loss on Wednesday

Rome, Georgia - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-13) were shut out by the Rome Braves (20-18) in a 5-0 loss at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Georgia on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams will play the third game of the series on Thursday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch.

Jacob Lopez and Jared Shuster both started the game for their respective teams and worked four scoreless innings, but the Braves got on the board first with a run against Hot Rods reliever Chris Muller. Shean Michel led off the fifth inning with a single and went to second when Cody Milligan grounded out to second. A wild pitch moved Michel to third and he scored on a balk to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Evan McKendry took the mound in the sixth for Bowling Green, but the Braves extended their lead. Kevin Josephina reached on an error and scored when Bryce Ball doubled to right in the next at-bat. Ball scored on Jess Franklin V's single to right, extending Rome's lead to 3-0. Rome added a pair of runs in the eighth and went on to win 5-0.

Lopez started the game for the Hot Rods and held the Braves scoreless with one hit, four walks, and seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Muller (0-1) allowed one run on one hit over 1.0 inning of work. McKendry tossed 2.0 innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout. Michael Costanzo allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout over 1.0 inning of relief work.

Notes: Alexander threw out a runner at home plate trying to score on a sacrifice fly to end the third inning... It was also his High-A debut... Lopez tied his season and career-high for walks in a game for the second straight game with four... He threw more pitches in Wednesday's game (82) than any other BG pitcher this season... Lopez has struck out at least seven batters in each of his last four outings... Hulsizer has a three-game hit streak... Hollis has a four-game hit steak... Until Wednesday, the Hot Rods had not been shut out in 2021... They're 4-1 in shutouts this season... BG was two-hit, recording their lowest tally of the season... The Hot Rods and Braves will play the third game of the six-game series on Thursday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch... Bowling Green will send RH Jayden Murray (4-0, 1.93) to the mound against Braves RH Alan Rangel (1-4, 6.20)... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

