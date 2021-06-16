Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 16)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-20) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (21-16)

RHP Johan Dominguez (2-3, 3.74 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Burrows (1-1, 1.75 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #38

DASH RALLY IN 9TH, FALL SHORT

The Dash were handed their fifth consecutive loss Tuesday, dropping their eighth contest in ten games.

Winston-Salem fell behind 3-0 after a pair of homers from Matthew Frazier and Fabricio Macias in the third and fourth innings. The Dash answered back quickly after Evan Skoug blasted his first homerun of the year, narrowing the gap to 3-1.

Skoug's offensive heroics were far from over. WIth two out in the bottom of the ninth, the former TCU Horned Frog lined a triple off the wall in right. After an AJ Gill walk, E.P. Reese fashioned his first base hit and RBI with the Dash, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Duke Ellis flew out in foul territory on the following pitch, giving Greensboro their fourth win in seven games in the Battle of I-40.

Skoug logged his second two-hit game of the year while the Dash outhit the 'Hoppers 7-6 in the loss.

MICHAEL BURROWS: A SECOND BOUT

An 11th round selection from Waterford (CT) High School, Burrows entered 2021 after an up-and-down 2019 campaign. The right-hander pitched to a 2-3 record and 4.33 ERA, striking out 43 with the West Virginia Black Bears. After receiving a promotion to Greensboro in 2021, Burrows is putting together his best season as a professional.

Through seven starts, Burrows has fanned 38 in 25.2 innings of work, tallying a 1.75 ERA with just 10 walks allowed. Burrows has struck out six or more hitters in five of his six starts, punching out eight in his season debut against Hickory.

While Burrows throws a plus fastball (90-94 mph) and curveball, the biggest thing that separates Burrows from others is spin rate. Because higher spin rates tend to generate higher percentages of swings and misses, Burrows is seen as someone who can work out of the bullpen or as a starter at the next levels, giving the former high school star plenty of versatility wherever he pitches next. Ranked as the #29 Pirates prospect by MLB Pipeline, Burrows has held batters to a .115 batting average this year, while registering a 0.74 WHIP with nine hits allowed in total.

JOHAN DOMINGUEZ: A SECOND BOUT

Johan Dominguez starts for the eighth time in 2021, hoping to bounce back from a rough first outing against Greensboro. The righty allowed five earned runs in four frames, his season high for earned runs in a start.

Even with the outlier outing, Dominguez ranks 14th in the High-A East in ERA (3.74), seventh in batting average allowed (.184), sixth in innings pitched (33.2), and fourth in WHIP (0.86).

The right-hander has allowed an OPS of .578 and a BABIP of .222, representing a trend of little hard contact made against the fifth-year pitcher.

THE 'HOPPERS: HOW DO THEY STACK UP?

On paper, Greensboro is a team that can rack up extra-base hits and runs aplenty while amassing strikeouts in droves on the mound. The Grasshoppers rank in the top three in the High-A East in doubles, homeruns, OPS, RBIs, and walks drawn. Led by Shackelford's ten homeruns and Frazier's .339 average, the offense is perhaps their most dangerous weapon. Greensboro has been without top prospect Nick Gonzales since May 19 but has proved to be ferocious even without their star infielder.

When it comes to pitching, Greensboro ranks second in the High-A East ERA and hits allowed, using a solid blend of starting and relief pitching to put zeros on the board.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash look to take the third of six games Thursday, sending Kaleb Roper to the mound for his first start of the season. Roper made his Dash and season debut in the prior series, allowing two earned runs in two innings against Greenville, striking out two.

Greensboro sends Tahnaj Thomas to the rubber, with the righty making his seventh start of 2021. Thomas maintains an 0-2 record with 26 strikeouts in 19.2 innings, allowing five homers on the season. Thomas pitched against the Dash on June 4, going 3.1 innings and allowing one hit, an unearned run while generating three strikeouts.

