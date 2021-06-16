Rome Pitching Shuts Down, Shuts out Bowling Green

Rome Braves slide home for a run against the Bowling Green Hot Rods

Great pitching and well-timed hitting led the Rome Braves (20-18) to a 5-0 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-13) on Wednesday afternoon.Â The victory marked the first shutout of the year for Rome and puts the R-Braves five games behind the Hot Rods in the High-A East South.

After four-and-a-half scoreless innings, the scoring started thanks to a pitching obstruction in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Shean Michel at third base and Michael Harris II batting, a balk by Bowling Green's Chris Muller brought home Michel and put Rome on top 1-0. The Braves added two more runs the next inning, as back-to-back RBI hits from Bryce Ball and Jesse Franklin V scored Kevin Josephina and Ball. Franklin added another RBI hit in the bottom of the eighth when a hard-hit double brought in Josephina from first base. Rome brought across their fifth run later in the inning, as a RBI single by Logan Brown scored Franklin.

Rome's pitching staff earned a massive shout-out for their efforts today. It took 38 games, but the Braves finally registered their first shutout. 2020 first-round pick Jared Shuster, who started the game, gave up just one hit and one walk in four innings while striking out six Hot Rods. Zach Daniels earned the win, striking out four and allowing one hit in three innings. The victory moves the former Iowa Hawkeye to 2-1 on the season. Kasey Kalich picked up his first hold after tossing a scoreless eighth inning, and closer Indigo Diaz struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning. Shuster brought his ERA to 3.00, while Daniels (1.45), Kalich (1.53), and Diaz (0.98) all improved their marks as well.

Jesse Franklin V has demolished opposing pitching staffs throughout the month of June, and he continued with a solid day at the plate on Wednesday. The Seattle, Wash., native was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and one run scored. Franklin also stole two bases in the win. He is now hitting .272 on the season with six home runs, fifteen runs, twelve RBIs, and ten stolen bases.

The R-Braves return to action tomorrow night at State Mutual Stadium against the Hot Rods. Rome and Bowling Green have split the two previous matchups in this week's series, so a win on Thursday could help lift the Braves to a series victory. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. in Floyd County.

The game highlight for Thursday's showdown is Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase 12oz domestic draft beer and fountain drinks for just $2 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions.

