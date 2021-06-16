Hot Rods Game Notes

June 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Yesterday... Niko Hulsizer boosted the Hot Rods offense with four RBIs in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Rome. The Bullpen also held strong, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking none. Zack Trageton picked up his third win after pitching 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

Six-Straight... With the 7-3 win in Tuesday's series opener against the Braves, the Hot Rods secured their sixth-straight win. The streak dates back to June 9th against Aberdeen, and since then, Bowling Green has outscored their opponents 49-32. This is the longest streak this season for the Hot Rods, snapping their previous high of five straight, which they had done twice this season.

Lucky 7's... Bowling Green has scored exactly seven runs in 10 games this year. They are 9-1 in these games. The Hot Rods have scored seven runs in six of their last 10 games, three of which are part of their current six-game win streak.

Moving Up... The Hot Rods had four players promoted after last week's 5-1 series victory over Aberdeen. Ruben Cardenas was the lone hitter promoted after hitting .368 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs, and .424 OBP. Peyton Battenfield (2-0, 1.46), Mikey York (0-0, 6.17), and Cristofer Ogando (0-1, 8.31) were also promoted. OF Hill Alexander, and pitchers John Doxakis, Trevor Brigden, and Colby White were promoted to Bowling Green to fill their spots from Low-A Charleston.

Yesterday's Notes... Edwards is the first Hot Rods hitter to homer off a rehabbing MLB pitcher since Seaver Whalen did it in 2019 against Derek Holland of the South Bend Cubs... The six-game win streak is a season-long... Trageton's five innings of work tie his season-high... It also ties the team-high for innings pitched by a starter this season... Hulsizer has nine RBIs in two games... He also had his seventh multi-hit game of the season... Niko is batting .421 in the month of June... All three of Trageton's wins in 2021 have been against the Rome Braves... BG is 14-6 in games decided by four or more runs... The Hot Rods are 4-3 in games to open a series this season... They're 9-4 against the Braves in 2021... The team has won their last six contests with Rome... BG is 17-8 all-time against Rome... They're now 10-4 on the road against the Braves all-time... The Hot Rods are 15-7 when they score first... BG is 11-2 in June...

Now pitching: Jacob Lopez... Lopez has appeared in the rotation and out of the bullpen this season. He has made three starts and seven total appearances. Last time out, against Aberdeen, Lopez tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, while striking out seven and walking four. This was his fourth consecutive scoreless outing and his first start since may 18th. His last three outings in relief have yielded a win and two saves. He pitched 11.1 innings and struck out 19 batters and held opponents scoreless over that span.

