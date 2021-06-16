Renegades Announce Fireworks Display Set for Friday June 18

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, High-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Dutchess County thank the essential workers, healthcare providers and emergency responders who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Renegades will host a celebratory fireworks display at Dutchess Stadium on Friday, June 18th, immediately following the second game of the double-header with the Jersey Blue Claws.

First pitch for game one will be at 5:05 P.M. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. It is a single admission for both games with gates opening at 4:00 P.M.

The Hudson Valley Renegades thank frontline workers and responders who have helped make this celebration a reality. In addition, the Renegades thank and acknowledge our fans, team partners, Dutchess County and the people of the Hudson Valley and beyond for all of their support through the start of the 2021 season. The Renegades recognize and remember those families affected by COVID-19. While this celebration is in conjunction with New York State's announcement of opening the State, we will never forget those who have been lost during this pandemic and the many loved ones they left behind.

