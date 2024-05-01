Hot Rods Game Notes

May 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Opening Win Again.... The Hot Rods improved to 5-0 in the first game of series this season with a 4-1 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday. RHP Alex Cook worked a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out four. Brayden Taylor helped back him up with a two-run homer in the third inning, and the bullpen was able to hold out, ending in a Hot Rods victory.

Kinney Keeps Crushing.... Cooper Kinney has mounted the longest hit-streak of the season for the Hot Rods, hitting safely in his last nine games. Over the streak, he is 14-for-34 (.412) with 10 RBI and nine doubles. He picked up his 12th double in Tuesday's game, which leads the South Atlantic League. Overall, he leads the SAL in extra-base hits with 13.

Rotational Excellence.... Over the first month of the season, the Hot Rods received a plentiful amount of great starts from their rotation. Through their first 22 starts, the rotation holds a 6-5 record and a 2.98 ERA with four quality starts. Their command has been on point, striking out 114 batters compared to 31 walks, and have held opponents to a .210 average.

Winning Wednesdays.... The second games of new series have been just as good, if not better, than the first. During Wednesday matchups, Hot Rods pitchers have a 0.67 ERA over 27.0 innings. The bats have been trailing the pitcher's production though, going 19-for-93 (.204) in the second game. Even with the lack of offense, Bowling Green holds a 3-0 record on Wednesday this year.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2024

