Guillemette and Baez Combine for Six RBI in 8-4 Win

May 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists defeated the Greenville Drive 8-4 in front of an Education Day crowd that eclipsed 4,000 fans at McCormick Field on Wednesday morning. Asheville blasted three Home Runs and held Greenville to only five hits in the entire game. The win evened up the series at one game apiece.

After Greenville scored the first two runs of the contest, Austin Deming put the Tourists on the board with a solo Home Run in the bottom of the second. A few innings later, Jeron Williams tied the game 2-2 with a Home Run of his own.

Garret Guillemette put the Tourists in front 4-2 with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. Guillemette crushed a solo Home Run in his next at bat while Luis Baez delivered RBI hits in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Edinson Batista went four frames and retired the final nine batters he faced. Andrew Taylor pitched the next four innings and was credited with the win. Railin Perez closed out Greenville with a scoreless top of the ninth.

Deming, Williams, Guillemette, and Baez all finished with two hits. Ryan Johnson and Pascanel Ferreras each added a base hit to the attack. The Tourists and Drive are back in action on Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.

