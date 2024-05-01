Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (13-8) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-9)

RHP Jackson Fristoe (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Young (2-0, 1.69 ERA) |

Game 22 | Road Game 10 | Wednesday, May 1, 2024 |

Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

HOME COOKING: Hudson Valley finished up a 12-game homestand on Sunday, tied for the team's longest stint at Heritage Financial Park in 2024. The Gades' went 7-5 at home during this period, winning 4 of 6 vs. Aberdeen and splitting a six-game series with Bowling Green. Starters Sebastian Keane and Cam Schlittler highlighted an excellent performance from the pitching staff. The duo combined to allow just 3 earned runs on 6 hits in 12 innings vs. Bowling Green, while striking out 17 batters. Through three starts, Renegades starter Brian Hendry is also yet to allow an earned run through three starts and 11 innings pitched.

SAL NORTH SHOWDOWN: The Renegades begin a 12-game road trip against the Blue Rocks, playing a six-game series in Delaware this weekend. Wilmington, at 13-8, leads the SAL North Division by half a game over Hudson Valley and Greensboro. This series could go a long way to determining the first-half division title. The Blue Rocks' 8-1 home record is the best in the SAL, while the Renegades' road win percentage is the best in the SAL, setting up a very intriguing matchup. LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: With the Renegades leading 3-2 into the seventh on Tuesday, the Renegades tallied nine runs on 10 hits in the frame. It was just the third time since 2005 that Hudson Valley had collected 10 hits in an inning, with the last occurrence coming on Sept. 5, 2021 at Greensboro. The team finished the game with 19 hits, the most they have had in a single game since pounding out 24 hits against Hickory on Aug. 27, 2022. Jared Serna had two RBI hits and the Renegades had two home runs in the inning.

10+ Hits, Inning by Renegades (Since 2005)ââââââââââââââââââ HitsââââââââDateââInningââââââââââââOpponentââââââââââ 11ââââââââââ9/5/21ââââââTop 9âââââââ@ Greensboro 10ââââââââââ4/30/24âââââTop 7âââââââ@ Wilmington 10ââââââââââ7/20/10âââââTop 4âââââââ@ Staten Island

10+ Hits, Inning in MiLB (2024 season)ââââââââââââââââ HitsââDateââââââââTeamââInningââââââOpponentââââââââââ 11ââââ4/27/24âââââBinghamtonââTop 1â@ New Hampshire 10ââââ4/9/24ââââââDurhamââââââTop 9â@ Lehigh Valley 10ââââ4/30/24âââââHudson ValleyâââââTop 7â@ Wilmington

FEELING EXTRA: In the massive rally in the top of the seventh on Tuesday night, the Renegades set a franchise record with seven extra-base hits in the inning (4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs). The team had collected five XBH in a single inning five times previously, with the last coming on 4/30/2023 at Greenville.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 1.81 ERA (20 ER/99.2 IP) this season, the second-best in MiLB, trailing only Rocket City (1.80 -- LAA, AA).

FREE RUNS: Renegades opponents have issued the team an astounding eight bases-loaded walks this season, which ranks tied-5th in MiLB, and T-1st in High-A. Among non-AAA teams, only Bowie (BAL, AA) and Eugene (SF, A+) has as many as eight bases on balls to force in runs.

LIMITING HITS & RUNS: Hudson Valley pitchers have been on a roll early on, and have allowed only 114 hits through 21 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, two less than Spokane (COL, A+). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 225 hits through 22 games, most among all non-AAA teams. The team's 2.47 ERA is the best mark in High-A, and third-best among all MiLB teams.

THIRTY, FLIRTY & THRIVING: The Hudson Valley Renegades are celebrating their 30th anniversary season throughout 2024. Now in their fourth season as a full-season club and affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Renegades will pay tribute to the greatest players and moments in franchise history throughout the season. Since the team's inaugural 1994 season, 131 Renegades have gone on to play in Major League Baseball, with catcher Kevin Brown being the club's first alumni to reach MLB on Sept. 12, 1996. Hudson Valley has been affiliated with three MLB clubs, the Texas Rangers (1994-96), Tampa Bay Rays (96-19) and Yankees (20-Present). They won the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship three times: 1999, 2012, and 2017. Other notable former Renegades include 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria, 2009 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson, 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton, and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.576) in MiLB.

HUDSON VALLEY TO THE SHOW: Already in 2024, the Renegades have seen four former players make their MLB debuts. Mitch Spence (2021) made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics, Matt Sauer (2021-23) debuted with the Kansas City Royals, and Oliver Dunn (2021) broke in with the Milwaukee Brewers all over MLB Opening Weekend. On Monday night, Josh Maciejewski (2021, 23) made his big league debut for the Yankees against the Marlins. The Renegades have now had 131 former players reach the major leagues, including 18 from the Yankees era and 16 from the star-studded 2021 team.

FINISHING STRONG: Over his last 14 games of the 2023 regular season, Jesús Rodríguez went 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rodríguez has carried that success into the 2024 season by reaching base safely in thirteen of his first seventeen games. He is currently batting .293 with two home runs and 9 RBIs with a .794 OPS on the young season, and already has eight multi-hit games, the most on the team. His 22 hits in 2024 rank 4th in the South Atlantic League in that category.

VZ POP: Omar Martínez has quickly built on his strong season in the Florida State League with Single-A Tampa in 2023. The Renegades backstop has a .367 OBP and a .791 OPS through 18 games. Martinez has reached base safely in all but four of his appearances, and has at least one hit in 12 of 18 games. On April 20th vs Aberdeen, Martinez launched a go-ahead solo home run to right in the bottom of the eighth to seal a 4-3 Hudson Valley victory. The long ball was the 22-year-old's third of the season, the most of any Renegades player. Last year, Martinez was third among Florida State League hitters with 18 home runs, and his 35 extra-base hits ranked sixth.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades, off to a 13-for-39 (.333) start with two home runs, five walks and five runs scored and a 1.011 OPS in eleven games. On Tuesday night at Wilmington, the Sparks, Nevada native had a 3-for-6 outing, featuring his second home run of the season, two doubles, and two RBIs. Avina has also looked excellent defensively in the outfield, throwing out Ryan Higgins at third on a beautiful outfield assist from center vs. Aberdeen. The Spanish Springs High School graduate was the Arizona Complex League MVP in 2022.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan .

