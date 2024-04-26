Hot Rods Game Notes

April 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Tough Thursday.... The Hot Rods experienced their second shutout loss of the season, dropping the third game of the series to the Renegades, 6-0. Chandler Simpson, Cooper Kinney, and Tatem Levins were the only hitters to record hits. Bowling Green pitchers issued six walks, helping the Renegades produce their most runs of the series in the loss.

Beautiful Beginnings.... During the first 18 games of the season, Bowling Green starters have posted a 4-3 record and a 2.90 ERA. They have combined for a total of 83.2 innings, striking out 98 batters while walking just 25. Opponents have hit just .200 against Hot Rods starters.

Super Six.... Cooper Kinney is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During this span he is hitting 11-for-23 (.478) with seven doubles and eight RBIs. Overall, this stretch of play contains 10 hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 25 total plate appearances. His performance on Tuesday was arguably his strongest, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while reaching base safely in all five plate appearances.

Hot Rods Run on Duncan.... RHP Duncan Davitt is scheduled to start at Heritage Financial Park on Friday. He set career-highs with 10 strikeouts and 6.0 innings pitched in his last start against Winston-Salem. Davitt has yet to walk more than two batters in any of his starts this season. He started his season with 5.2 hitless innings against the Greenville Drive on April 9. The righty has excelled at keeping runners off the basepaths, holding a 0.82 WHIP through his first three starts.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2024

