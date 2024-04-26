12 Hits Lift the Grasshoppers over the Drive, 11-1 on Thursday Evening

April 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive 11-1 on Thursday, April 25. The Grasshoppers improved to 10-7 while the Drive fell to 6-12. Greensboro outhit Greenville 12-6 as both teams had two mishaps.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was designated hitter, Nick Cimillo as he went 3-4 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored. Following close behind was infielder Jack Brannigan as he went 2-5 with a home run, double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Mitch Jebb, Rodolfo Nolasco, Hudson Head, Maikol Escotto, Geovanny Planchart, and Luke Brown.

Outfielder Miguel Ugueto led the Drive offense as he went 2-4 with a double. Following close behind was outfielder Allan Castro as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Kristian Campbell and Tyler Miller.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up two hits and two free bases on five innings of work. This solid outhit for Reilly led him to record the win for the Grasshoppers and move to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Greenville was lefthanded pitcher Connelly Early as he recorded five strikeouts and gave up five hits, six earned runs, and three free bases on four innings of work. Early took the loss for the Drive and fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its away series against the Greenville Drive today, Friday, April 26, at 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

