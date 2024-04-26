Grasshoppers Give up Four in the 9th as Drive Takes the Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers gave up four runs in the ninth as the Greenville Drive took a 6-5 walk-off win on Wednesday, April 24. Greenville outhit Greensboro, 9-7 as the Grasshoppers had two mishaps.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Charles McAdoo as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Sammy Siani, Mitch Jebb, Rodolfo Nolasco, and Luke Brown.

Infielder Bryan Gonzalez led the Drive offense as he went 2-4 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Following close behind was outfielder Allan Castro going 2-5 with a double and three RBI. Hits for Greenville were also tallied by Cutter Coffey, Ronald Rosario, Juan Chacon, Caden Rose, and Miguel Ugueto.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Hunter Barco as he recorded seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on four innings of work. Brandan Bidois took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Greenville was righthanded pitcher Cooper Adams as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits, three earned runs, and two free bases on five innings of work. Caleb Bolden recorded the win for the Drive and improved to 3-0 on the season.

