Brooklyn Holds Wilmington to Just One Hit in 3-0 Win on Friday Night

April 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' pitchers remained dominant yet again in a 3-0 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday evening at Maimonides Park. Wilmington mustered only one base hit, while the Cyclones utilized a two-run fifth - with some insurance in the sixth - to power them to the win.

A trio of arms were firing on all cylinders for Brooklyn. RHP Jordan Geber logged the win in his third start of the season. The former Virginia Tech Hokie hurled 5.0 innings, while surrendering only one hit and striking out four. The right-hander did not issue a walk on the night. RHP Brett Banks registered the hold, tossing one hitless inning while walking one and striking out one. From there, RHP Justin Lawson took it the rest of the way, notching his second three-inning save of the season. The righty now has four saves on the campaign.

The Brooklyn bats took a little while to warm up on a chilly Friday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Riley Cornielo retired nine of the first ten batters he faced. The Cyclones did not break through until the fifth, when they put runners on second and third with two outs. Following a pop out by RF Omar De Los Santos and walk drawn by LF Wilfredo Lara, 3B William Lugo walked with the bases loaded to bring home the game's first run. That brought Cornelio's day to a close, but the 'Clones were not done. Newly minted arm RHP Wander Arias issued a wild pitch, prompting SS Kevin Villavicencio to sprint home to score and make it 2-0.

Brooklyn tacked on another one frame later. After C Drake Osborn scorched a double to start the frame and push his hit streak to five games, DH Nolan McLean hit a deep fly out allowing Osborn to tag up to third base. Then, 2B Junior Tilien brought Osborn home on a sacrifice fly.

Wilmington did not muster any offensive response over the final three frames, falling victim to Lawson's second three inning save of the season.

The Cyclones will aim for a series victory on Saturday afternoon. Brooklyn and Wilmington face off in the penultimate game of the series at 2:00 p.m. from Coney Island. RHP Tylor Megill is expected to make a major-league rehab start with Brooklyn. He'll oppose RHP Rodney Theophile (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

