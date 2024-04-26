Gutierrez Shines in 5-4 Setback to Tourists

Hickory, NC- Anthony Gutierrez collected three hits on Friday for the Hickory Crawdads, but a ninth-inning rally by the Asheville Tourists was enough to claim a 5-4 win at LP Frans Stadium in front of 2,285 fans.

The three-hit night for the Crawdads outfielder is his third straight multi-hit game in the series against Asheville, elevating his average to .276 on the year.

Sebastian Walcott clubbed his first home run of the season off Tourists' starter Carlos Calderon in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2.

The Crawdads' loss was their first over the last three games, squaring up the first four games in the six-game set against Asheville.

Winston Santos will be on the bump for Hickory tomorrow night as he seeks his third win in 2024. First pitch time is set for 7pm. It will be App State night with a tee shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. You can listen to all Crawdads home games this season at www.hickorycrawdads.com and watch the 'Dads on MiLB.TV and the Bally Live app.

