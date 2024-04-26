Grasshoppers Capitalize on Greenville Miscue to Down Drive, 4-2

April 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







A tie-breaking error in the sixth from Greenville Drive (6-13) first baseman Bryan Gonzalez erased an inning-ending groundout, allowing the Greensboro Grasshoppers (11-7) Josiah Sightler to scramble home for a 3-2 lead as the 'Hoppers ultimately downed the Drive 4-2 Friday night to even the week's series at two-games apiece.

It was the first game in the week's series that was tightly contested from start to finish as the both teams' starting hurlers kept run-scoring opportunities to a minimum as they combined for 15 strikeouts.

Hayden Mullins produced what the Drive needed from a starter after Thursday starter Connelly Early was beat up by 'Hoppers batters. Mullins successfully kept the 'Hoppers off balance through four innings, ringing up eight on the night. He'd allow just two hits and walk three.

The Drive needed seven innings to manufacture a run in the previous night's 11-1 loss but it would only take four to double that Friday off 'Hoppers starter JP Massey. With two outs, Eduardo Lopez walked and Caden Rose singled to set up a Tyler Miller double that plated both runners for a 2-0 lead.

It was nearly a 3-0 lead as Ahbram Liendo's grounder was mishandled allowing a racing Miller to head for home. The throw in would be right on time, nabbing Miller by inches to keep the lead at 2-0. Massey would exit the night allowing seven hits and one walk while fanning seven.

The 'Hoppers didn't waste time quelling the Drive's momentum in fifth as the mound changed hands to reliever Isaac Stebens who was recently called up from Salem. After picking up a strikeout to lead off the inning, Stebens would allow a single and two walks before Mitch Jebb laced a line drive to left field bringing in both runners to knot the game at 2-2.

The Drive wasted a lead off double from Luis Ravelo as Allan Castro and Ronald Rosario struckout before Juan Chacon hit a soft grounder to end the inning. It'd be the closest they'd get the rest of the way.

Stebens continued to have an up and down night, hitting a batter to lead off the inning before picking up two quick outs. A wild pitch moved the runner over and a walk put two on. A grounder back to Stebens seemingly was about to end the inning but the throw would be dropped by Bryan Gonzalez allowing Josiah Sightler to race home and make it 3-2.

Over the next 13 batters for the Drive, seven would go down on strikes to the trio of Luis Peralta, Emmanuel Chapman, and Cy Nielson. Peralta struck out four in a row while Nielson picked up the final two strikeouts in the ninth.

The 'Hoppers added the insurance run in the eighth off reliever Conor Steinbaugh who gave up three straight singles to load the bases. Termarr Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice which picked up the out at home but Steinbaugh wouldn't get out of the inning clean.

Siani smacked a deep sac-fly to right in the ensuing at-bat, bringing in Rodolfo Nolasco for a 4-2 lead.

After Steinbaugh, Cade Feeney finished the ninth striking out the side.

The Greenville Drive return to action tomorrow for game five of the six-game series with Greensboro. The series is tied 2-2.

