Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are the second team in the SAL with 30 wins in 2022 and lead the South Division with 16 games left to play in the first half.

Massive Murray... Tanner Murray went 4-5 and was a homer shy of the cycle in the Hot Rods 10-3 victory over the Rome Braves. Osleivis Basabe was 3-5 with 3 RBIs and Heriberto Hernandez was 3-5 with 2 RBI as the Hot Rods led from the start and earned their 30th win of the season. Anthony Molina earned his team-best fifth win in 3.2 shutout innings with a strikeout. BG didn't allow a run after the fourth inning, as Nomar Rojas finished the final 1.2 innings in shutout fashion with three strikeouts.

Yesterday's Notes... Murray has nine multi-hit games in 2022... He tied a career-high with four hits... It's the second time in his career he's accomplished the feat... Murray's four-hit effort is the fourth four-hit game for a Hot Rods hitter this season... BG scored double-digit runs for the sixth time this season...Basabe had his team-leading 12th multi-hit game of the year... Hernandez collected his eighth multi-hit effort of the season... Hernandez had three hits for the second time in 2022... It was also his eighth multi-RBI game this year... With 17 games left in the first half BG has a 1.5 game lead over the second-place Hickory Crawdads who won on Saturday... The Rome Braves fall 2.5 games back in the standings after Saturday's game...

A Couple of Call-Ups... Alexander Ovalles was the latest Hot Rods player to earn a call-up after beginning the season in Bowling Green. Ovalles got the call to Triple-A Durham after posting a .312 batting average with three homers and twenty RBI in the first two months of the year. Ronny Simon was moved to Double-A Montgomery on Wednesday, joining fellow Opening-Day-Hot Rods John Doxakis, Sean Hunley, José Lopez, Sean Mullen, and Zack Trageton. Garrett Hiott also called played a game in Triple-A Durham earlier in the season.

A Storm is Brewing... The Hot Rods took the last two games at home against the Brooklyn Cyclones to clinch their fourth series victory of the season, and their second at home. Home runs decided the series, with two on Sunday's win as well as a walk off homer and grand slam from Tanner Murray making the difference on Saturday night. Manzardo smacked four long balls, including two in the first game of the series, and Beau Brundage homered twice against the Cyclones as well. It was the second straight series where the Hot Rods launched 11 home runs.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Postseason Push... The 2022 Playoff structure looks a little different than last season's "High-A East" setup. The season is split into two halves, with the first half ending after games on June 23. Each division's team with the best record will earn a berth, with the divisional first and second half champions facing one another in a three-game series in the post season. The winners of those series will be crowned division champions, with the two remaining teams set to face one another in a three-game championship series. The Hot Rods finish the first half on the road in Greenville, South Carolina in the middle of a six-game series against the Greenville Drive.

