HVR Game Notes - June 5, 2022

June 5, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (23-26) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (33-15)

LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-1, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Gillispie (3-1, 3.32 ERA)

| Game 50 | Road Game 26 | Leidos Field | Aberdeen, Md. | June 5, 2022 | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Game Notes and more are available in the Renegades Digital Press Room: www.bit.ly/HVRPressRoom

CRABCAKES AND BASEBALL: The Hudson Valley Renegades make their lone trip to Maryland this week, as they take on the Aberdeen IronBirds at Leidos Field. After Aberdeen took five of six from Hudson Valley at The Dutch in the first series between the teams this year, the Renegades look to enact revenge against the North Division-leading IronBirds. Following this series, the Renegades only play one more series with Aberdeen, from August 9-14 at Dutchess Stadium. With a .688 winning percentage entering play on Sunday, Aberdeen has the second-best record of any team in the minors, behind Dayton's .694 mark.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: For the second straight night, the Hudson Valley Renegades scored a one-run win over the Aberdeen IronBirds, 6-5. Trailing 5-4 in the top of the ninth with one out, the Gades rallied for two runs against Wes Robertson for the win. Tyler Hardman had another strong game, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. James Nelson and Aldenis Sánchez each contributed two-hit efforts as well.

START ME UP: In the last 15 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 5-4 with a 2.89 ERA (23 ER/71.2 IP), with 58 hits allowed, 26 walks (3.27 BB/9) and 69 strikeouts (8.67 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 4.00, and the starters win total has more than tripled.

MIND THE CLOCK: Thursday's contest with Aberdeen was the fastest nine-inning game fo the season for Hudson Valley, lasting just 2:08. It was the sixth game of the season (in Game 47) that was completed in under 2:15. It was also their third in their last four games. In 2021, the Renegades played no nine-inning games lasting under 2:15, 2 in 2019, 1 in 2018 and 3 in 2017.

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT WAS ONE HIT?: In allowing just one hit to the IronBirds on Wednesday, the Renegades threw their third one-hitter of the year in their 46th game. The staff also threw combined one-hitters on April 23 against the Brooklyn Cyclones and May 8 (G1) at Jersey Shore. The Renegades have thrown nine one-hitters in the Portal Era (2005-Pres.), with six of them coming in the past two seasons (3 in 2021, 3 so far in 2022). The Renegades one-hit the BlueClaws twice last season, once at Dutchess Stadium, and once in Lakewood.

GOODBYE MAY. JUNE...HELLO: Tuesday marked the final game in the month of May, a welcome sight for Hudson Valley. In the month, they went gone 8-17 (.320) and have allowed 5.22 runs per nine innings. Additionally, they hit just .219/.332/.359 and scored only 3.92 runs per game. The Gades' .320 winning percentage in May was the team's worst month since they went 9-19 (.321) in July 2006.

SEIGLER STARTING HOT: Since being promoted from Single-A Tampa, catcher Anthony Seigler has been red-hot at the plate, reaching base safely in all nine games he has played in and hitting a torrid .324/.467/.441. The Yankees 2018 first round pick played in 41 games with Hudson Valley in 2021, batting .219/.324/.391 with four home runs in an injury-plagued season. Seigler has played in 35 combined games this season between Tampa and Hudson Valley, after seeing action in a combined 71 games in 2019 and 2021 due to injuries.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

NO-FUN DIFFERENTIAL: Entering play on Sunday, the Renegades sit at three games under .500 with a 23-26 (.469) record, despite a +9 run differential (25-24 pythag record). One reason for this has been Hudson Valley's struggles in one- and two-run games this season. The Gades are 6-8 (.428) in one-run games, and 6-9 (.400) in two-run games. Typically, teams will sport a .500 record in these close games, indicating the the Renegades have had a measure of bad luck in close contests.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley has been on a base stealing tear lately, including swiping six bases in Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen. The Gades are an unreal 28-for-33 stealing bases in their last 11 games, and four of the five times runners were thrown out were on pickoff-caught stealings. The Renegades have stolen 104 bases this season, the third-most of any team in MiLB. It aso already ranks as the 13th-highest total in team history, despite only having 49 games played. Cooper Bowman leads the team with 20 steals, which ranks third in the South Atlantic League and tied for 20th among all Minor League players. His 20 steals are the most for a Renegade in the Yankees affiliation, and the most since Garrett Hiott stole 20 for the Gades in 2019.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOK: Utility man James Nelson stole second base on Tuesday against Aberdeen, running his season total to 15. Nelson now has 30 career stolen bases with the Renegades, which ties him with Maiko Loyola and Michael Ross for 2nd all-time in franchise history. He needs only three more to tie the all-time franchise record, held by Jake Fraley with 33.

HE GETS ON BASE: Everson Pereira saw his 15-game on-base streak end on Saturday with an 0-for-4 performance. Overall this season, Pereira has still reached base safely in 38 out of 43 games played. Pereira is the only Renegade with two 10+ game on-base streaks this year (he also has a 12-game streak), and he joins Cooper Bowman (11) and Eric Wagaman (13) as the only HV players with a streak of that length. As Pereira's streak ended, Anthony Seigler reached base safely in his 10th consecutive game.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2022

HVR Game Notes - June 5, 2022 - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.