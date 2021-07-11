Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... The Hot Rods split a doubleheader with the Rome Braves on Saturday. In game one the Hot Rods picked up an 8-4 victory, pounding out 11 hits with all but one player in the lineup having at least one. Jordan Qsar hit his 13th homer of the season and went 3-for-4 on the day in the convincing victory. In game two, the Braves walked off Bowling Green for the second time in the series with a 4-3 win. The game saw all sorts of wildness, including Rome's manager getting ejected, the Braves immediately tying the game, then taking the lead, a heavy downpour, extra innings, and the Hot Rods 100th homer of the season.

The Century Mark... Jacson McGowan's clout to dead center in last night's game one win was the 100th homer of the 2021 season for BG. Through 59 games, it's already the third most homers hit in a single season for the Hot Rods behind 2011's club record 106 blasts and 2012's 105. Both of those seasons also happened to be the only time Bowling Green played the full 140-game schedule. This season is shortened to 120 games.

Double-Digit Dingers... With his 10th long ball on Saturday, Jacson McGowan is the sixth Hot Rod to reach double-digits this season. He joins Ruben Cardenas, Niko Hulsizer, Jordan Qsar, Grant Witherspoon, and Greg Jones with 10 or more homers. These four-baggers have helped the Hot Rods reach the top five in the MiLB for home runs. Bowling Green sits in fourth place in all of the minors with 100 homers and are the only team in the top five that aren't in AAA. Evan Edwards could be the next to hit his tenth, sitting at nine entering Sunday's game.

Former Hot Rods in the Olympics... Joe Ryan and Shane Baz have been named to the U.S Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan, pitched in six games with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.93 ERA. Baz played the entirety of his 2019 season with the Hot Rods, finishing with a 3-2 record with a 2.99 ERA over 81.1 innings pitched. Both pitchers are currently playing at the AAA level with the Durham Bulls and open the Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, against Isreal.

Yesterday's Notes... McGowan's homer in the second was his 10th of the year... It's also the Hot Rods 100th of the season as a team... The team record for most HR in a season is 106, set by the 2011 team... Qsar had his 11th multi-hit game of the year... It was his fourth three-hit game of the season... He also posted his McGowan has a six-game hit streak... Hulsizer had his eighth multi-RBI game of 2021... Hunt had his 11th... Qsar posted his eighth of the year as well... Mead drove in his first run of the season as a Hot Rod... Bowling Green has lost twice on this road trip to the Braves via walk-off... The other was the first game of Thursday's doubleheader... Bowling Green is 1-0-2 in doubleheaders this season...

Now pitching: Jacob Lopez... Lopez takes the mound for the 12th time and seventh start of the season on Sunday. It'll also be the second time this series after he started the opening game on Tuesday. The southpaw owns a 2-1 record with a 2.95 ERA while receiving just 3.18 runs/start in 2021. Lopez throws 66% strikes and about 3.5 pitches per plate appearance this season, his lowest number since his pro debut in 2018 with the AZL Giants.

