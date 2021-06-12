Hot Rods Game Notes

With a win tonight, Bowling Green would clinch a series win.

Yesterday... Osmy Gregorio fell a triple short of the cycle in the Hot Rods 5-3 win last night. Gregorio crushed a three-run homer in the second inning to tie the game. Blake Hunts sacrifice fly and Niko Hulsizer's RBI double boosted the Hot Rods to a win. Jayden Murray tossed a season and team-high 5.0 innings for the fifth time this year and Ezequiel Zabaleta picked up his first save of 2021.

A+ Power... With 54 homers hit this season, the Hot Rods lead all of High-A baseball in the category. The Cedar Rapids Kernels are the next closest team in High-A, sitting seven home runs behind Bowling Green with 47. The Hot Rods 53 homers tie them for third in all of the MiLB. They are the only team out of the top six to not play at the AAA level.

Winning at Home... Bowling Green boasts the best home record in the High-A East this year. With a 13-3 record at Bowling Green Ballpark, the Hot Rods have dominated at home. They haven't lost more than two games in a series in Bowling Green. During this two-series homestand, the Hot Rods are 8-2 and have outscored their opponents 60 to 37.

Visitors from the North... This series is the first this season against an opponent for the North Division for the Hot Rods. Bowling Green will play two teams from the North Division this season, including Aberdeen and Wilmington. The IronBirds crossover with four South Division teams this season, playing Bowling Green, Hickory, Greenville, and Rome in 2021.

Yesterday's Notes... Gregorio had his third multi-hit game this year... This was his first three-hit game in 2021... Gregorio also collected his third multi-RBI game of the season... His three-run homer in the second inning was his first home run of 2021... Hulsizer extended his hit-streak to six games... Gregorio, Hulsizer, and Hunt are tied for the team-lead with seven doubles... Murray tied his season-high with 5.0 innings pitched... This also ties the team-high... Bowling Green is 6-0 in two-run games... Hot Rods starters are 8-4... BG is 14-2 when out-hitting opponents... Bowling Green is 9-5 this year when opponents score first... The win is the third-straight for BG... They are 8-2 in the month of June...

Now pitching: Joe La Sorsa... Over his six appearances, La Sorsa has made four starts. This will be his second start at home, with his last coming on June 6th against Rome. He tossed 5.0 innings, which ties a team-high. He worked through 5.0 innings, throwing just 37 pitches, and held the Braves to three hits and one run. Over his last two games, La Sorsa has pitched 8.0 innings, allowing six hits and two runs. Both of those runs have come off solo home runs. He has allowed four home runs this season and at least one in each of the last three games.

