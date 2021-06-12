Drive Races Ahead in Series as Dash Fall 3-2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Greenville Drive on Saturday night in an extra-innings affair 3-2.

Davis Martin appeared in his eighth start and lasted five innings, allowing seven hits, two walks and three strikeouts. The lone run given up by Martin came in the fourth frame, as Dom D'Alessandro blasted a solo bomb into the Foothills Brewpen in left center.

Greenville was only able to enjoy the 1-0 lead momentarily, as Lenyn Sosa led off the home half of the fourth inning with a line drive over the wall in the right field corner to tie the game.

Neither team scored until the tenth, resulting in an extra innings showdown that marked the return of Sal Biasi after a ten-game suspension for violating foreign substance policies. The inning began with Luke Bandy on the basepaths. Bandy advanced to third on a passed ball and came home on a deep fly to right center field off the bat of Cole Brannen. Brannen turned the jets on and managed to come all the way home, marking an inside-the-park home run to put the Drive ahead 3-1.

Johan Cruzfound himself at second base in the bottom of the tenth and was quickly advanced to third after the Dash were gifted a balk from reliever Zach Bryant. Tyler Osik led off and grounded into a 4-3 putout, on which Cruz touched home. The Dash were put out in order thereafter and fell short of the Greenville Drive, who came out on top 3-2.

Zach Bryant (1-1) took the win for Greenville, as Sal Biasi (0-1) bore the loss for the Dash.

With a victory on Saturday night, Greenville moves ahead in the series 3-2. The six-game set concludes Sunday afternoon with a first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. Jeremiah Burke returns to the mound for Winston-Salem in his second start of the series. The righthander Chase Shugart will start for the Drive. Pregame coverage and a following broadcast of the game begins at 1:45 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner

