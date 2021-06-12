Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 12)

The Dash take on Greenville for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-17) vs. Greenville Drive (17-17)

RHP Davis Martin (2-1, 2.73 ERA) vs. RHP Grant Gambrell (2-1, 4.37 ERA)

6:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #35

DASH RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 9TH

Despite being outhit 12-3, the Dash brought the tying run to the plate twice in the bottom of the ninth, ultimately losing 5-1.

After falling behind early, the Drive maintained a five-run lead entering the ninth before the erratic pitching of Jake Wallace allowed the Dash to score a run and load the bases without registering a hit. Brendan Nail came in and recorded the final two outs to finish off the Dash, allowing the Drive to work a split of the first four games of the series.

Isaiah Carranza was handed the loss, allowing two earned over three frames. Dan Metzdorf handled three innings of his own, allowing one run, two hits, and two walks, fanning two. Declan Cronin held the Drive to a walk in his scoreless inning, punching out one.

Offensively, Ian Dawkins cracked a double in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to six games. Dawkins has reached base safely in nine of the 10 games he's played with the Dash.

GRANT GAMBRELL MAKING HIS DEBUT

Grant Gambrell joined the Greenville Drive on June 4 after pitching with the Kansas City Royals for his first MiLB season in 2019. Gambrell was acquired as a Player to be Named Later (PTBNL) in a trade for big-league outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Drafted in the third round out of Oregon State, the righty made ten starts in rookie ball with Idaho Falls, logging an ERA of 6.67 with 28 strikeouts in 27 innings. The peripheral numbers were unkind to the former Beaver, allowing a .337 batting average and registering a 1.93 WHIP.

The right-hander started the season with High-A Quad Cities, making five starts and pitching 22.2 innings before being shipped to Greenville. While his ERA has shrunk to 4.37, perhaps most encouraging is his batting average against - taking a dive to .190.

Scouting reports show that Gambrell throws a fastball in the 91-95 mph range, mixing in a slider and changeup as well. Because of his 6'4" frame and smooth delivery, many believe Gambrell will compete for innings at the MLB level one day - provided he can pitch downhill consistently.

DAVIS MARTIN DEALS FOR THE DASH

Davis Martin makes his eighth start of the season for Winston-Salem, looking to build off a four-inning performance last time out against Greensboro.

Martin allowed two runs (one earned) with seven hits and three walks against the hard-hitting Grasshoppers, punching out two. Martin did not factor into the decision, lowering his ERA for 2021 to 2.73.

The most recent start by Martin was just the second of 2021 where the Dash have been on the losing end, with the only other start coming on Opening Day. The righty has allowed just three earned runs in his last three starts, totaling 13.2 innings.

HEY SIRI, PLAY THE HITS

The Greenville Drive offense is one of the most potent in both the High-A East and High-A. The Drive lead High-A in every triple slash category, leading the way in batting average (.265), on-base percentage (.363), and slugging percentage (.457) entering their series with Winston-Salem. Greenville also finds themselves as the High-A leader in runs scored (197), with a ten-run lead over second place Everett.

The lofty totals continue for the Drive, with Greenville pacing High-A in hits and RBIs, while ranking third in doubles and homeruns and sixth in walks drawn.

The only offensive area Greenville does not thrive? Stolen bases. The Drive have stolen 19 bases all season, ranking second to last in High-A.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash and Drive send two familiar faces to the mound Sunday, with Jeremiah Burke and Chase Shugart starting for the second time in the six-game series. Burke allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings, striking out three while not factoring into the decision.

The quick-moving Shugart will make his seventh start of the year Sunday after tossing allowing four runs, five hits, and a homer in the Dash's 6-4 lead. Both sides will be wearing their alternate jerseys, with the Dash in their Rayados and the Drive in their Ranas de Rio alternates.

