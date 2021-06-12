E.P. Reese Joins Dash
June 12, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
-OF E.P. Reese assigned to Winston-Salem from CWS
-RHP Sal Biasi reinstated from the inactive list
Reese, a North Davidson High School and Winston-Salem State graduate, joins the Dash after signing a minor-league contract with the White Sox on May 19. Reese spent time collegiately at both NC State and Winston-Salem State before being selected by the Astros in 2019.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 30 players, the High-A East League maximum, with six on the injured list and one on the inactive list.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from June 12, 2021
- E.P. Reese Joins Dash - Winston-Salem Dash
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 12) - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.