E.P. Reese Joins Dash

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

-OF E.P. Reese assigned to Winston-Salem from CWS

-RHP Sal Biasi reinstated from the inactive list

Reese, a North Davidson High School and Winston-Salem State graduate, joins the Dash after signing a minor-league contract with the White Sox on May 19. Reese spent time collegiately at both NC State and Winston-Salem State before being selected by the Astros in 2019.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 30 players, the High-A East League maximum, with six on the injured list and one on the inactive list.

