Alvarez's Dramatic HR Not Enough, BKLYN Falls 5-4

BROOKLYN, NY - Down to their final out, the Hudson Valley Renegades tied the game in the ninth and later took the lead, holding on to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets 5-4 Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

Win: Alvarez (2-0) | Loss: Montes de Oca (1-1) | Save: Wilson (2)

Cyclones HR: Alvarez (3)Attn: 2,194Box Score I Play-by-Play

BIG MOMENTS

Yankees rehabber Luis Severino, making his second rehab start coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2020, was helped off the field by trainers and staff in the second inning after throwing his first pitch to Brooklyn's Anthony Walters. Severino left the game with an apparent injury to his lower half. He lasted 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Eduardo Torrealba knocked a two-out, two-strike RBI single to center field in the ninth against Bryce Montes de Oca to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth. Two batters later, Evan Alexander's RBI single gave Hudson Valley a 5-4 advantage.

Down 3-1 into the eighth, Brooklyn rallied for three runs. Brett Baty's RBI ground out cut the deficit to 3-2 and Francisco Alvarez's two-run home run delivered Brooklyn a 4-3 late lead.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Francisco Alvarez: 2-4, double, home run, two RBIs, run

Anthony Walters: 1-3, double, RBI, walk

Zach Ashford: 1-4, triple

Alec Kisena: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Saturday's game featured four lead changes and three after the fifth inning.

Francisco Alvarez hit his first Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn snapped a scoreless streak of 21 consecutive innings without scoring a run before Anthony Walters' second-inning RBI double.

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with the Cyclones on Sunday.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley, Sunday, 1 p.m. - Maimonides Park

Probables: RHP Jose Butto (1-2, 5.20 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-1, 1.84 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

