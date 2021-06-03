Hot Rods Game Notes

The two teams are in a deadlock for first place in the High-A East's South Division.

On Tuesday... The Hot Rods used 14 runs to even the series at 1-1 on Wednesday. Bowling Green tied their season-high with 10 walks, including another season-high with five walks in the sixth inning. Ruben Cardenas' grand slam was the fifth for a Hot Rods hitter this season, helping lead to a 14-4 Bowling Green win.

About Rome... Even with a 10-run loss Wednesday, Rome recorded eight hits, same as the Hot Rods. Their seventh-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline, Jared Shuster, tossed the first two innings, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out four. The loss snapped a four-game win streak, which was the second longest active streak in the High-A East.

Battle at the Top... Along with the series tying win from Bowling Green Wednesday, the Hot Rods and Braves are tied at the top of the High-A East South Division. 14 runs for the Hot Rods boosted their run differential to 42, which leads the league. This also bumped Rome's differential to negative seven. The season-series between the two teams sits at 4-4.

Still Streaking... Ruben Cardenas launched a grand slam on Wednesday to give the Hot Rods the lead and extend his streaks. This long ball extended his on-base streak to 22 games and his hit streak to 12 games. Over the hit streak, he has gone 14-47 (.298) with 10 RBIs, four homers, five walks and a .377 OBP.

Slam-Season... With the bases loaded this season, the Hot Rods have come through with five grand slams. Jacson McGowan launched two and Erik Ostberg hit one in the first series of the season. In the first home series against Asheville, Greg Jones hit the lone walk-off and extra inning home run, which happened to be a grand slam. Ruben Cardenas hit his first this season in the 14-4 win Wednesday.

Wednesday's Notes... Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 22 games... He also extended his hit streak to 12 games... Cardenas' grand slam was the fifth for the Hot Rods this season... This was his fourth multi-RBI game this season... McGowan had his third multi-RBI game this season... Gregorio collected his second multi-RBI game this season... Jones had his sixth multi-hit game... Hunt secured his seventh... This ties Cardenas for the team lead... Hunt also had his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game... Bowling Green's 10 walks at the plate tie a season-high... This is the third time they have recorded 10 walks... The six runs in the fourth and sixth innings are the most the Hot Rods have scored in an inning this season... BG's five walks in the sixth inning are the most they have recorded in an inning this season... The Hot Rods are 2-1 when having the same amount of hits as their opponents... This win brings them to 4-4 with the Braves this season...

Now pitching: Peyton Battenfield... The Hot Rods righty surrendered his first earned runs of the season in his last start at Asheville. He also pitched his longest outing of the year, going 4.2 innings in a no-decision. Over his 21.0 inning pitched this season, Battenfield has struck out 36 batters while walking just five. This will be his second start and third appearance at home.

