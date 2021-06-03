Introducing the Triple Play Plan - 3 Games with Food

June 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







With the season well underway, and Coney Island getting ready for summer, the Cyclones have introduced the all-new Triple Play Mini Plan which gives fans the opportunity to purchase seats not yet on sale to the general public.

With the Triple Play Plan, fans can select ANY THREE GAMES on the schedule, including dates in July, August and September not available for single-game purchases yet. In addition to the tickets for these three games, you will also get a $10 food credit good for each game as well.

Here are the details:

- Choose ANY three (3) games in the remaining schedule for the 2021 season.

- You will also receive a $10 concession credit for each ticket. Tickets are not exchangeable, and the concession credit is valid ONLY on the day of the game.

- If you purchase four plans, you will also receive four (4) vouchers for any September game and a $20 bonus credit for that game. That's a $92 value.

- If you purchase four plans you will also be entered into a drawing to win a suite for 12 people including food and beverage at a Brooklyn Cyclones 2021 game.

To purchase your plan, please call or text 718-37-BKLYN.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.