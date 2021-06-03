Asheville Stalls Drive, 3-1

Greenville, S.C. - Asheville's Jose Bravo hurled 6.0 innings of one run ball and held the Drive to just four hits while the bullpen didn't allow a hit the rest of the way to win game three, 3-1, Thursday night at Fluor Field.

It was just the third time this year Greenville was held to one run or fewer.

Jay Groome started for Greenville and took the loss. He hurled 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits, one homer and one walk. He fanned a season-high eight strikeouts. Jose Espada pitched 2.0 innings in relief and fanned four. Zach Bryant struck out two in 1.0 inning while Brendan Cellucci fanned the side in his 1.0 inning of work. The 17 total strikeouts tied a team game-high for the year.

Bravo started for Asheville and the win. The right-hander tossed 6.0 innings of one run ball on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. He retired 11 of the first 13 batters he faced.

Offensively, the team managed only four hits. They had four three-and-outs on the night. Nick Sogard reached base three times, drawing two walks and collecting one single.

For the third-straight night, Asheville took an early lead. Alex Holderbach singled to begin the frame and got to second on an AJ Lee one-out walk. Two batters later, Enmanuel Valdez hit an opposite field three-run homer to left.

Greenville finally plated a run in the sixth inning. Sogard and Christian Koss hit back-to-back one-out singles to put runners on first and third. That brought Tyler Dearden to the dish who grounded a ball to the second baseman. He threw to second but the relay throw was late to nab Dearden, allowing the run to score. The Drive trailed, 3-1.

Game four against the Tourists is set for Wednesday at 7 pm at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw right-hander Brian Van Belle while Asheville is scheduled to throw right-hander Danny Cody.

