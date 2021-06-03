Bravo Spearheads Pitching Gem in Tourists 3-1 Win

GREENVILLE - The Asheville Tourists' pitching staff delivered a bounce back performance on Thursday night and it turned out to be one of their best pitching performances of the year. Jose Bravo pitched six innings, a first for a Tourists pitcher this season, and led the Tourists to a 3-1 victory over the Greenville Drive.

Bravo turned the game over to the bullpen having surrendered only one run with seven strikeouts in his six frames of work. The relief pitching trio of Yeremi Ceballos, Felipe Tejada, and Chandler Casey held the Drive scoreless the rest of the way. Greenville managed only four hits the entire game, all singles.

The Tourists received a big boost offensively in the third inning. With two runners aboard and two outs, Enmanuel Valdez clubbed an opposite field, three-run Home Run. The homer was Valdez's fifth of the season and it was all the offense Asheville needed thanks to Bravo and company's dominance on the mound.

Ceballos and Tejada each received holds while Casey earned his first save of the season. Casey retired the final batter of the game on a groundout to Valdez who made an outstanding ranging play at third to end the contest.

The win snapped a four-game skid for the Tourists and also ended a six-game home win streak for the Drive. Asheville and Greenville are back at it on Friday night with Game four scheduled for 7:05pm.

