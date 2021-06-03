Winston-Salem Dash Games Notes (June 3)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (14-12) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (12-14)

LHP Taylor Varnell (2-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Burrows (0-1, 1.13 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Park (Greensboro, NC)

Game #27

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION IN GREENSBORO

The Dash took round two of the Battle of I-40 in impressive fashion, setting a new season-high in runs (13) and hits (15) in the Dash's 13-7 victory.

Despite trailing 4-1 in the third inning, the Dash bats came alive down the stretch. Aided by four runs in the fifth, five in the seventh, and three in the eighth, the Dash cruised past their Triad rival for their 14th victory. Duke Ellis, Daniel Millwee, and Travis Moniot all slugged their first homers of the year to lead an offensive barrage against a strong Greensboro pitching staff.

Six separate players logged two or more hits, with Millwee amassing his first career three-hit game. Five players registered a multi-RBI performance, charging the Grasshoppers pitching staff with ten earned runs.

Brian Glowicki earned the win in his Dash debut, allowing two runs in his first action since 2019.

MICHAEL BURROWS: OFF TO A HOT START

An 11th round selection from Waterford (CT) High School, Burrows entered 2021 after an up-and-down 2019 campaign. The right-hander pitched to a 2-3 record and 4.33 ERA, striking out 43 with the West Virginia Black Bears. After receiving a promotion to Greensboro in 2021, Burrows is putting together his best season as a professional.

Through four starts, Burrows has fanned 25 in 16 innings of work, tallying a 1.13 ERA with just five walks allowed. Burrows has fanned seven or more hitters in three of his four starts, punching out eight in his season debut against Hickory.

While Burrows throws a plus fastball (90-94 mph) and curveball, the biggest thing that separates Burrows from others is spin rate. Because higher spin rates tend to generate higher percentages of swings and misses, Burrows is seen as someone who can work out of the bullpen or as a starter at the next levels, giving the former high school star versatility wherever he pitches next. Ranked as the #29 Pirates prospect by MLB Pipeline, Burrows has held batters to a .115 batting average this year, while registering a 0.69 WHIP with six hits allowed in total.

A TOP PROSPECT SIDELINED

While the Grasshoppers feature eight of the Pirates Top 30 prospects, they look to be without one of the top prospects in all of the minors. Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall selection in 2016, has been sidelined since being placed on the injured list on May 21. Ranked as the #32 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the infielder was off to a torrid start, logging an OPS of .917 through 13 games.

SOME DENIM, SOME DOUGHNUTS, AND SOME HOT SAUCE: A FRIENDLY WAGER

With the proximity of this upcoming series, two local government officials have made a friendly wager based on the outcome of the 24 games the Dash and Grasshoppers play this year.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines both are looking forward to the rivalry between the two cities, but they both have a little something extra riding on the outcome.

In an interview with WFMY, Mayor Vaughan wagered a pair of Wrangler jeans if the Dash were to upend the 'Hoppers in the season-long series. Mayor Joines countered by offering up a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts and "a nice supply of Texas Pete" if Greensboro defeats the Dash. Both officials noted their excitement over the series, and now have a little more skin in the game coming into the first six games.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Coming off the first quality start by a Dash pitcher this year, Johan Dominguez toes the rubber for the Dash. Dominguez dominated in his most recent start, becoming the first Dash pitcher this season to earn High-A East Pitcher of the Week. The fifth year righty carved up Hickory, allowing a single hit over six shutout frames, striking out six. Dominguez carries a WHIP of 0.71 and an ERA of 2.63.

Greensboro counters with Tahnaj Thomas, a right-hander who was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Indians in 2018. Signed as an international free agent in 2016 by Cleveland, Thomas was brought to Pittsburgh in a trade for major-leaguer Jordan Luplow.

