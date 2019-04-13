Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... The Hot Rods snapped their three-game losing streak on Friday night, defeating the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-2. The game was tied at two entering the seventh-inning stretch, but Osmy Gregorio scored on a wild pitch to give Bowling Green the lead, followed by a two-run double from Kaleo Johnson to make it 5-2. Gregorio also launched a two-run home run in the third inning that tied the game. Michael Plassmeyer made it through 5.0 innings, allowing a pair of runs on four hits, while walking two and fanning four. Justin Marsden then made his season debut and threw 3.0 hitless innings in relief of Michael Plassmeyer to earn the win, while Cristofer Ogando threw a perfect ninth to nail down his second save.

Last Game's Notes... Gregorio had his second multi-RBI game of the season... Johnson had his first... The Hot Rods move to 3-0 in series openers this season... They're 1-5 in all other games of a series... The team is 4-1 when out-hitting their opponent... Bowling Green defeated a left-handed starter for the first time this year... Friday was the second time this year the Hot Rods won a game that their opponent scored first in... Bowling Green set a season-high with four stolen bases... Osmy Gregorio recorded his third multi-hit game of the season...Gregorio recorded a home run and double, the third time in his career he has recorded multiple extra-base hits... Roberto Alvarez started at catcher for the second consecutive night, becoming the first Hot Rod to start back-to-back games behind the plate this season... The Hot Rods improved to 90-76 all-time against Ft. Wayne, including a 47-38 mark at Bowling Green Ballpark.

License to Steal... Bowling Green saw four different players (Brown, Gregorio, Johnson, Witherspoon) swipe a base on Friday night, giving the Hot Rods 15 steals on the season, tied for third in the MWL. Their attempts have been well-timed too, as opposing catchers have only caught three runners stealing, giving the Hot Rods a success rate of over 83 percent, good for fifth in the league.

Pitching Whoas... Despite the 4-5 start and a 4.14 ERA, the pitching staff has been stellar at times. The Hot Rods rank second in the league with 98 strikeouts while they've allowed the fifth-fewest hits on the circuit with 62. The problem has been walks, where BG has allowed the eighth-most to opponents at 37. The staff owns a WHIP of 1.30 but has also allowed six homers, which ranks fourth.

RISPy Business... After a season-worst 2-for-16 effort with runners in scoring position in Thursday's loss at Lake County, the Hot Rods improved on Friday, going 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position, including both Osmy Gregorio's two-run homer and Kaleo Johnson's two-run double. While Bowling Green is batting .237 overall as a team, the Hot Rods are batting just .212 with a runner at or past second, and just .180 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Leaders... Michael Smith enters Saturday with an OBP of .536 and ranks second in the MWL. His .381 batting average also ranks seventh... Osmy Gregorio is one of nine players tied for third in the MWL with two home runs... Kaleo Johnson is tied for the league lead with five doubles... Smith and Grant Witherspoon both have four stolen bases, which is tied for third...

