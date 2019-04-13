Dragons Notes for Saturday

Saturday, April 13, 2019 l Game # 10

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:09 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (6-3) at Dayton Dragons (3-6)

RH Shane McCarthy (0-1, 3.60) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (0-0, 2.25)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a three-game set. Current Series: Dayton 1, Lake County 0.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 10, Lake County 3. The Dragons established season highs in runs in a game, runs in an inning (5 in the 6th) and margin of victory as they snapped a five-game losing streak. The Dragons 11-hit attack was led by Shard Munroe (3 H, 3 RBI), Jay Schuyler (3 H, 2 RBI), Pabel Manzanero (2 H, 2B, BB), and Bren Spillane (3 R, 2B, 2 BB). Three Dayton pitchers combined to allow only six hits as Alexis Diaz (2 IP, 1 R, 3 SO) earned the win in relief of starter James Marinan (5 IP, 2 R). Jesse Stallings made his 2019 debut (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 SO). The game was tied 2-2 before the Dragons scored five runs in the sixth, keyed by RBI singles by Munroe and Schuyler and a 2-run single by Miguel Rodriguez.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 2-1 in home games, outscoring their opponents 19-11.

The Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak last night. They held the lead in four of the five games during the losing streak. They lost a three-run lead in the eighth inning on Thursday; a two-run lead in the eighth inning on Tuesday; and a two-run lead in the sixth inning on Monday (all at Fort Wayne). The Dragons have led in seven of their nine games this season.

Dragons starting pitchers have posted a 3.63 ERA while relievers have an ERA of 7.50. The team ERA is 5.75.

Individual Notes

Shard Munroe has a five-game hitting streak, batting .421 (8 for 19) to raise his season's average to .364...Juan Martinez had a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Friday despite reaching base twice in the game (HBP, BB)...Jay Schuyler is batting .360 for the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus has pitched 10 scoreless innings, allowing only two runners past first base. He is among five pitchers in the league who have not allowed an earned run as an ERA qualifier (0.8 innings per team's total games).

Michael Siani has stolen five bases in the last two games. On Thursday in Fort Wayne, he became the first Dragons player since Jose Siri in 2017 to steal three bases in one game. He is the Midwest League leader in steals with seven.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 14 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (0-0, 3.60) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2019

