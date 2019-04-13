TinCaps Game Notes: April 13 at Bowling Green (Game 10)

April 13, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-3) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-5)

RHP Gabe Mosser vs. RHP Caleb Sampen

Saturday, April 13 - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, KY) - 7:35 PM (Game 10/140)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

FRIDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps had their 4-game winning streak come to an end in a 5-2 loss to the Hot Rods. Fort Wayne led 2-0 early as Blake Hunt had an RBI double in the 2nd and Lee Solomon added a solo homer in the 3rd. However, BG tied it with a 2-run homer by Osmy Gregorio in the 3rd and scored 3 runs in the home 7th to pull ahead. Starter Joey Cantillo struck out 6 in 4 innings.

GREAT START: At 6-3, the TinCaps start the day tied for the best record in the MWL with Lake County (East), Burlington (West), and Kane County (West). The 'Caps last started a season 6-3 in 2016. The best start in franchise history came in 2009 when the TinCaps began the year 10-0.

200: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on Thursday. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206).

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday, for the 2nd night in a row, a recent TinCaps pitcher made his MLB debut for the 1st-place Padres. After 2017 TinCaps pitcher Pedro Avila started for San Diego in Arizona on Thursday, Gerardo Reyes pitched in relief there on Friday night. Reyes, 25, appeared in 18 games for the 'Caps in 2016 with a 2.10 ERA. He retired both Diamondbacks he faced in his debut, which included a strikeout of Adam Jones. Reyes became the 177th former Fort Wayne player to reach the big leagues since the franchise was founded in 1993. 5 'Caps alums have broken through this year with SS Fernando Tatis Jr., RHP Chris Paddack, and LHP Nick Margevicius appearing in the season's opening week. 13 of the 25 Padres on their active roster have appeared in at least 1 game with the 'Caps.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps lead the MWL in Runs (51). Friday night was Fort Wayne's lowest offensive output of the season with 2 runs on 4 hits.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for 2nd in Runs (8), 3rd in Stolen Bases (4) & 10th in Hits (10)... Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 3rd in RBIs (7), 4th in Doubles (4), 5th in Hits (12), 5th in Batting Average (.387), & 7th in Runs (7)... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 7th in RBIs (6) & 4th in Doubles (4)... Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is tied for the league lead in runs (9) & 7th in Walks (7)... Infielder Luis Almanzar is 2nd in RBIs (11) & tied for 3rd in Home Runs (2)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 9th in Stolen Bases (3)... Catcher Nick Gatewood is tied for 10th in Doubles (3)... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 5th in Hits (12), 9th in Stolen Bases (3) & 9th in Batting Average (.375)... Lefty Ryan Weathers is 2nd in Strikeouts (17), lefty Joey Cantillo is 4th (14), and lefty Efraín Contreras is tied for 6th (12).

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.1, the youngest in the Midwest League (MWL average: 21.2). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest (MWL average: 21.8). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12.

7 STRONG: Gabe Mosser became the first TinCaps pitcher to go 7 innings in a start on April 7 @ Lansing as he threw 87 pitches (55 strikes). The 22-year-old yielded just 1 run on 3 hits, 0 walks, and 2 hit batters while striking out 6. In 2018, the 'Caps didn't have a starter last 7 innings until Aaron Leasher did it on May 11.

