Hornets Claim Jared Rhoden off Waivers

October 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has claimed guard Jared Rhoden off waivers and converted him to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rhoden appeared in 17 games with the Detroit Pistons last season, recording 4.9 points (50.0 FG%, 38.7 3P%) and 1.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per outing. He has suited up for 31 games with the Pistons across two NBA seasons and holds career averages of 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. In 81 NBA G League appearances for his career, Rhoden has posted 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

A native of Baldwin, N.Y., Rhoden played four seasons at Seton Hall University and departed the program as one of 12 Pirates to log more than 1,200 points and 600 rebounds in a career. He was named All-Big East First Team for the 2021-22 season and made the All-Big East Tournament team in 2021.

