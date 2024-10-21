Milwaukee Bucks Convert Liam Robbins to a Two-Way Contract

October 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have converted center Liam Robbins to a Two-Way contract. The Bucks also requested waivers on center Anžejs Pasečņiks and guard James Akinjo.

Robbins, a 7-0, 250-pound rookie, appeared in all four of Milwaukee's preseason games (one start) while on an Exhibit 10 contract with the team and averaged 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.7 minutes per game. The 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year last played at Vanderbilt during the 2022-23 season where he saw action in 26 games (15 starts) and averaged 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game. A native of Waukesha, Robbins went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after five collegiate seasons with Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Drake.

While on a Two-Way contract with the Bucks, Pasečņiks appeared in four preseason games and averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.3 minutes per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. The Latvian native played 28 minutes in Milwaukee's final preseason game, the second-most on the Bucks, scoring 11 points and hauling in eight rebounds.

Akinjo appeared in one preseason game with the Bucks while on an Exhibit 10 contract, totaling one rebound and one assist in five minutes of action.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.