Santa Cruz Warriors Take on Mexico City Capitanes in Annual Chase Center Game on Sunday, March 9

October 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors will host a home game against the Mexico City Capitanes at Chase Center on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Sandcastle Stephen Curry Bobblehead, courtesy of Adobe. The game marks the eighth time the NBA G League affiliate has played on Golden State's home court, including the fourth time at Chase Center. Santa Cruz has a 2-1 record at Chase Center. Chase Center, the 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood, is the home of the seven-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting today, October 21, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at chasecenter.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Lower level tickets are available starting as low as $30. The March 9 game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Last season, the Santa Cruz Warriors hosted the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Chase Center on March 10, 2024. After trailing by eight heading into the fourth quarter, the Warriors battled back in the final frame to defeat the Vipers, 112-105, with 13,231 fans in attendance. Forward Gui Santos led the team with 26 points. Guard Jerome Robinson (16 points), forward Jackson Rowe (15 points), guard Javonte Green (14 points), and guard Yuri Collins (10 points) all had double digit performances off the bench in the Warriors seven-point victory.

The 2024-25 Santa Cruz Warriors will be led by second-year Head Coach Nicholas Kerr and will open the season at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on November 8 against the Valley Suns at 7 p.m. PT. The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Reece Beekman, guard Pat Spencer, and 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, forward/center Quinten Post to two-way contracts. The team will open Training Camp on Monday, October 28 at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

"We are very excited to return to Chase Center for the 4th time. It's also exciting to host the Mexico City Capitanes in their first trip to Chase Center. Having the opportunity to play in front of over ten thousand Warriors fans on Golden State's home court has been a highlight of each season since this tradition began eight years ago," said Santa Cruz Warriors Team President Chris Murphy. "The relationship between Santa Cruz and Golden State is incredibly strong and a big part of the reason we are so successful on and off the court in Santa Cruz."

The Santa Cruz Warriors - the reigning and now four-time NBA G League Franchise of the Year (2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24) - have a variety of ticket plans on sale now. Limited full-season memberships start at just $19.90 per game and include exclusive benefits. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Sign up HERE for Insider access and additional information.

