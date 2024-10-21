Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Justise Winslow and Darryl Morsell

October 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Justise Winslow and Darryl Morsell from the Raptors 905 in exchange for the returning player rights to Wenyen Gabriel, Marques Bolden, Deonte Burton and a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

Winslow, a 6-6, 222-pound forward, was selected 10th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat where he played in 241 games (105 starts) over five seasons (2015-2020) with season-high averages of 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. At the end of the 2019-20 season, Winslow was traded to the Memphis Grizzles where he finished out the season playing in 26 games averaging 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Winslow started the 2021-22 season with the Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Trail Blazers, Winslow appeared in 40 games with averages of 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds across two seasons (2021-22, 2022-23). Most recently, he played the 2023-24 season with the Raptors 905 where he averaged 16.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. In February 2024, Winslow signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Morsell, a 6-5, 200-pound guard started his professional career with the Salt Lake City Stars where he appeared in 12 games before being traded to the Raptors 905 during the 2022-23 season. The Marquette University product has appeared in 67 games across two seasons with the Raptors 905 (2022-23, 2023-24) with averages of 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

