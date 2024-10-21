Stockton Kings and Kaiser Permanente to Unveil 209 Locker at Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista-Stockton

On Wednesday, October 23, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, and Kaiser Permanente will unveil their partnership's second 209 Locker at the Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista-Stockton.

"The Stockton Kings are grateful to have partners like Kaiser Permanente and the Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista-Stockton to help set up our youth for success," said Stockton Kings Vice President of Business Operations Aaron Morales. "Through the 209 Locker initiative, we strive to support students by addressing basic needs to eliminate obstacles that could hinder their ability to focus on their education."

Launched in August 2022, the 209 Locker is an initiative created by the Stockton Kings and Kaiser Permanente to provide clothes, hygiene products, school supplies, and other necessities to students to remove barriers to academic success. At the unveiling, the Stockton Kings, Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista-Stockton, and Kaiser Permanente will fill the locker with clothing and hygiene products.

"Kaiser Permanente is excited to join the Stockton Kings and Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista-Stockton to celebrate the opening of our second 209 Locker location," said Kaiser Permanente Central Valley Senior Vice President and Area Manager Aphriekah Duhaney-West. "The 209 Locker is a critical resource for many students in the greater Stockton area and we are proud to expand access and meet the needs of our youth."

The Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista's mission is to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens through programs that promote academic and career success, character, leadership, and healthy lifestyles.

"The Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista-Stockton is thrilled to be home to a 209 Locker," said Boys and Girls Club CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Sacramento Kimberly Key. "Thanks to our partnership with the Stockton Kings and Kaiser Permanente, we will be able to provide critical resources to our youth and teens who need it most. This collaboration will provide access to much needed items like school supplies, clothing and shoes, and personal hygiene products. We are deeply appreciative to be a part of this project and look forward to seeing how the locker supports our young people in the best way possible."

