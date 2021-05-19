Hops Struggle in Series Opener

May 19, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







HILLSBORO, ORE. --- In the first game of the series, the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Hillsboro Hops 13-4, including a six-run third inning. Hops starter Conor Grammes wasn't able to make it out of the third inning, allowing five earned runs.

The Canadians got on the board when Cameron Eden singled to left-field to drive in Tanner Kirwer in top of the first. The Hops bounced back in the bottom of the second and took their only lead of the game. Tra Holmes started the rally with a soft fly ball single to right-field. With one out, Alexander Hernandez drove in Holmes with a base hit to left-field. The Hops added another run with Cam Coursey's two-out single to center-field to bring in Hernandez.

Hillsboro's lead wouldn't last long as Vancouver opened the flood gates in the third inning. Luis De Los Santos chased Grammes out of the game with a bases loaded single that drove in two runs. Hunter Haworth wasn't able to stop the bleeding, allowing four more runs (two earned) which put the Canadians up 7-2.

Holmes provided the gem of the day for the Hops with a leaping catch into the left-field fence to rob Rafael Lantigua of extra bases. Hillsboro added a run with one out in the bottom of the fifth when Ricky Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Coursey would come into score. Still with the bases loaded, the Hops weren't able to take further advantage of the golden opportunity as the inning concluded with back-to-back strike outs.

Vancouver continued tattooing Hillsboro's bullpen in the later innings, scoring six runs over the final three frames. The Hops added a final run in the bottom of the eighth when Hernandez drove in Leodany Perez for his second RBI of the contest.

Hillsboro (5-8) and Vancouver (9-4) will face off again tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the pregame show airing at 6:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.