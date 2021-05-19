AquaSox Drop First in Series, 5-2

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (10-3) lost their early lead when the Spokane Indians (3-10) crushed two home runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game, 5-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After three scoreless innings, Jack Larsen scored the first run of the game, hitting a solo home run to center field. The Frogs tacked on another run in the top of the sixth when Larsen grounded out into a double play, allowing Tyler Keenan to score from third.

Spokane struck back in the bottom of the inning. John Cresto drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing in a run. The next at-bat, Cade Harris was hit by a pitch, tying the game 2-2.

Niko Decolati hit a line-drive home run in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Indians a 3-2 lead. With Brenton Doyle on second, Willie MacIver hit a two-run home run, extending the Indians' lead, 5-2.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered six hits with three doubles and one home run. On the mound, Matt Brash pitched the first 3.2 innings, striking out five and allowing no runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox take on the Spokane Indians on Wednesday, May 19; tune in with Steve Willits at 6:30 p.m.! The following week, the Frogs visit Hillsboro to take on the Vancouver Canadians before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops.

