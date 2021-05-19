7th Inning Homers Lead Spokane to 5-2 Win, Snap Skid

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox may have entered Avista Stadium as the hottest offense in the Northwest League, but it was the Spokane bats that set the tone Tuesday night. A pair of 7th inning home runs helped propel the Indians to a 5-2 victory over the first place AquaSox.

TOP PERFORMERS

Niko Decolati smacked his first home run of the season to give Spokane a 3-2 lead in the 7th inning. The native of Las Vegas is now 3-for-7 in his last two games at Avista Stadium.

Willie MacIver blasted his second home run of the season later in the 7th inning. The two-run jack gave the Indians a 5-2 lead. The University of Washington alum finished the night 1-2, scoring two runs and earning a walk.

David Hill had his best start of the season. The former San Diego Torero got out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning and finished the night throwing 3.2 scoreless innings. The righty also struck out seven AquaSox, while allowing just one walk. BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane's 5-2 victory snapped its five-game losing streak and ended Everett's franchise-best eight-game winning streak.

Everett's Julio Rodriguez saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end Tuesday night. Rodriguez finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Spokane pitchers combined to strike out 15 AquaSox in the victory. Boby Johnson struck out a trio of Everett batters, while Shelby Lackey K'd two in the 9th to earn his first save of the season.

KEY MOMENT

The Indians' defense turned two double plays in Tuesday's win, including a key one in the 7th. With the game tied 2-2, Everett had a runner on and one out. Spokane's Riley Pint was facing off with Everett's Julio Rodriguez and got J-Rod to hit a grounder on the first pitch he saw. Eddy Diaz started the 6-4-3 double play to end the top half. That defensive play helped propel the Spokane offense to a 3-run 7th inning and the team's first win since last Tuesday.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Vancouver Canadians picked up their ninth win of the season, 13-4 against the Hillsboro Hops.

The Eugene Emeralds shutout the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday with a 7-0 victory.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their six-game series with the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday. Former Ohio State Buckeye Ryan Feltner will take the mound for Spokane against Everett's Levi Stoudt. First pitch for Wednesday's game is at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online SpokaneIndians.com.

