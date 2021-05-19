Tri-City Held Quiet at the Plate

May 19, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils gather for a conference

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils gather for a conference(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The offense never got going for the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-10) at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday night as the team fell 7-0 to the Eugene Emeralds. The loss was the first shutout the Dust Devils have suffered this season.

Tri-City starting pitcher Zach Linginfelter came away with the tough-luck loss after a solid outing. Linginfelter surrendered only two unearned runs and had seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

Coming up in the second matchup of the six-game series on Wednesday, the Dust Devils will send right-hander Robinson Pina to the mound. Eugene will counter with left-hander Seth Corry.

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.comÂ or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.