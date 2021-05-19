Bats Reach New Heights in Blowout Win

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians erupted for 13 runs on 18 hits to beat the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 13-4 Tuesday night in game one of "The Battle for the 'Boro" at Ron Tonkin Field in Oregon's Tualatin Valley, the first of 30 meetings between the two clubs at their shared facility this season.

Vancouver wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Tanner Kirwer led off the game with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt from Phil Clarke and scored when Cameron Eden collected his fifth hit in seven at-bats to make it 1-0.

Hillsboro took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. The Hops plated a pair with three singles and a walk to go up 2-1, but C's starter Sean Wymer managed to limit the damage and went on to work a total of four innings in which he scattered five hits, walked three and struck out four.

The Canadians took the lead for good with in the third. In that frame, Vancouver sent 10 men to the dish and established a new single-stanza best with six runs and five hits, most notably on a pair of two-RBI singles from Luis De Los Santos and newcomer Sebastian Espino. Ryan Gold and Rafael Lantigua also drove in runs in the inning.

An unexpectedly tight bottom of the fifth made the game feel closer than it was. Hillsboro plated their third score of the game without recording a base knock after a hit batter and consecutive walks loaded the bases before Ricky Martinez was plunked to force home a run. On came Marcus Reyes (W, 1-0), who proceeded to strike out the potential tying run in back-to-back at-bats and left the bases full to preserve the 7-3 Canadians advantage.

Vancouver put the game out of reach with three runs in the seventh. Singles from Tanner Morris and De Los Santos set up Gold's second RBI double of the game before Espino brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. Kirwer singled in the tenth run of the night later in the inning to give the Canadians a 10-3 lead

The C's added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to cap a 13-4 triumph that extended their winning streak to six games in a row.

All nine Vancouver batters recorded at least one hit and eight reached base more than once. Eden, Gold and Morris paced the offense with three hits apiece while Gold and Espino led the way with three RBI each. Eden stole two bases for a league-leading 11 on the year and Spencer Horwitz went one for three with three walks to give him a league-best 16 free passes this season.

The series continues tomorrow night. Right-hander Troy Miller (1-0, 1.86 ERA) gets the ball for the Canadians while RHP Ryne Nelson (0-0, 2.53 ERA) will go for Hillsboro. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

