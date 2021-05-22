Hops Steal Home to Snap Losing Streak

May 22, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







HILLSBORO, ORE. - The Hillsboro Hops got back on track, defeating the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 to snap a four-game losing streak. Arizona Diamondback 1st round (33rd overall) pick from 2020, Slade Cecconi , made his debut in Hillsboro in front of over 1,000 fans. Andy Yerzy continued his hot start in his return to Hillsboro with a solo blast in the first inning. The Hops slugger followed up his two hits in his first game back in Hillsboro last night with a home run and walk on Friday night.

Outside of allowing a sole home run to Ryan Gold in the top of the second, Cecconi looked pretty sharp. The 6-4 right-hander tossed 3.2 innings, while striking out five and allowing the lone earned run. After allowing a single to Cameron Eden and a walk to Gold, Cecconi responded with back-to-back punch outs. Hops Manager Vince Harrison elected to have Kenny Hernandez enter the game and was able to eliminate the Canadians threat. Hernandez dealt into the later innings, pitching 4.1 scoreless with five strike outs.

Deadlocked at 1-1 after after the seventh inning stretch, the Hops came to life and dropped a three-spot on Canadians reliever Cobi Johnson . Nick Dalesandro started the rally with a single to center field. The speedy catcher then stole second and third as the pressure built on Johnson. Tra Holmes gave Hillsboro the lead with a base hit to right field. The Hops center fielder struck out with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth. Holmes wouldn't let another opportunity pass him by, delivering the clutch hit for the Hops. Hillsboro continued to wreak havoc on the base path as Holmes went on to swipe second and third base. Johnson began to struggle with his command, walking Ricky Martinez and then throwing a wild pitch that brought in Holmes. Now on third base, Martinez went for it all when he caught Johnson with his back to him and was off to the races. Martinez is the first player in Hops history to steal home.

The Hops took a 4-1 lead into the top of the ninth inning, but the Canadians wouldn't go down easy. Kyler Stout took over for Hernandez and immediately got into trouble. Gold led off with a double and Tanner Morris hit a two-run homer to bring C's within a run. Stout responded with consecutive strike outs, but his night came to an end after a walk to Sebastian Espino . Now with two outs and and the tying run on, Harrison turned to Joe Jones to close it out. The righty didn't disappoint, retiring Spencer Horwitz to earn the save and snap the Hops four-game skid.

Hillsboro (6-10) and Vancouver (10-6) will face off again tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on Alt 102.3 FM with the pregame show airing at 6:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.