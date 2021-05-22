Frogs Secure First Win in Spokane, 8-6

EVERETT, Wash. -- The Everett AquaSox (11-5) broke their losing streak, defeating the Spokane Indians (5-11), 8-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the top of the second, Julio Rodriguez grounded into a forceout, allowing Patrick Frick to score from third. Austin Shenton followed with a line-drive single, driving in Cody Grosse and extending the Frogs' lead to 2-0.

Spokane scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth when Niko Decolati hit a home run, bringing the score to 2-1. The following inning, Kaden Polcovich hit a line-drive RBI single to center field, driving in the AquaSox' third run. Carter Bins followed with an RBI double, scoring Tyler Keenan and Polcovich. A single from Grosse drove in Bins, bringing the score to 6-1.

The Indians struck back in the bottom of the sixth when Michael Toglia hit a two-run home run. The following inning, Decolati drove in Spokane's fourth run with a groundout to first base. A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth drove in another run for the Indians, closing in on the Frogs' 6-5 lead.

Both Bins and Jack Larsen hit solo home runs in the top of the ninth, tacking on two more runs for the 'Sox. The Indians scored their sixth and final run in the bottom of the ninth off an AquaSox fielding error, but RHP Kyle Hill struck out one batter and drew a pop-out to close the ninth inning, solidifying the Frogs' win, 8-6.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered eight hits with one double and two home runs. Both Bins and Larsen went 2-for-5 with a home run each. On the mound, RHP Stephen Kolek started, pitching three complete innings with five strikeouts. LHP Holden Laws was awarded the win and pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out two.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Avista Stadium for their fifth game against the Spokane Indians on Saturday, May 22. Tune in with Steve Willits at 6:30 p.m.! The following week, the Frogs visit Hillsboro to take on the Vancouver Canadians before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops.

