Historic Streak Snapped, C's Fall 4-3

May 22, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the ninth but failed to score as their historic winning streak ended after eight games with a 4-3 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Friday night.

Trailing 4-1 to start the final frame, Ryan Gold led off the inning with a double to the right field corner. Up stepped Tanner Morris, who launched a no-doubter to the street beyond right field for his first home run of the season to make it 4-3. Sebastian Espino worked a two-out walk later in the inning to put the tying run on base for pinch-hitter Spencer Horwitz, but a groundout ended the game and snapped the streak.

Both teams traded solo home runs in the first two innings. Andy Yerzy went deep with two outs in the top of the first, but Gold wrapped his first Advanced-A homer around the left field foul pole in the second to tie the game 1-1.

Hillsboro used two hits, two walks and six stolen bases - including a steal of home by Ricky Martinez that proved to be the winning run - to plate three in the seventh and take a 4-1 lead.

Right-hander Nick Fraze was excellent for a second consecutive outing. The Dallas, TX native went six innings, allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out six for his second quality start (six or more innings, three earned runs or less) of the season but did not factor into the decision.

Three hitters accounted for Vancouver's five hits. Gold and Morris paced the offense with two hits apiece, while Cameron Eden singled in the fourth.

Marcus Reyes worked an inning and a third of scoreless relief. Cobi Johnson (L, 0-1) couldn't escape the seventh after two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

These two teams go head-to-head again on Saturday night. #9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Adam Kloffenstein (1-0, 0.71 ERA) climbs the hill for the Canadians while the Hops have tabbed #23 Diamondback farmhand Matt Tabor (1-1, 4.91 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.