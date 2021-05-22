AquaSox Snap Indians' Streak, Series Continues Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians' winning streak at home came to an end on Friday night in front of a limited-capacity crowd of 1,750. A four-run fifth inning for Everett proved costly as the Indians' Redband Rally came up just short in an 8-6 defeat.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Niko Decolati smacked a solo home run in the fourth inning for his second home run of the season. Both homers have come in this series against Everett. The right fielder also scored two runs in the loss.

Michael Toglia hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to make it a 6-3 game. The drive to right was the Gig Harbor-native's sixth of the season. He now stands alone atop for the most in the High-A West.

Everett's Carter Bins finished with the top night offensively. The catcher drove in two runs with a double in the 5th and smacked a solo home run to right field in the 9th. Bins finished 2-5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

he Spokane Indians struck out 14 AquaSox tonight. It's the fifth-consecutive game the Indians pitching staff has been in double digits for strikeouts.

Spokane's nine hits tonight are the most the Indians have had this series and the most since they put together 11 hits against Vancouver on Sunday.

The Indians finished just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, while the AquaSox went 4-for-13 in that same situation.

KEY MOMENT

The Redband Rally looked to be in full force during the 8th inning. Trailing Everett 6-4, the Indians loaded the bases with just one out. Willie MacIver scored on a sacrifice fly to cut into the lead, 6-5. From there the offense stalled though. LJ Hatch grounded out to end the rally.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The red-hot Vancouver Canadians saw their eight-game l winning streak come to an end. The Hillsboro Hops topped the C's, 4-3, on Friday night.

The Tri-City Dust Devils fell against the Eugene Emeralds, 3-2, to snap their winning streak.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue with game five of their six-game series against the Everett AquaSox on Saturday. Spokane's Chris McMahon will get the start. First pitch for Saturday's game is at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online at SpokaneIndians.com.

