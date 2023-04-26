Hops' Slide Continues in Loss to Dust Devils

April 26, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Nine runs and nine hits for the Tri-City Dust Devils handed the Hops their ninth consecutive loss. All nine batters reached base and either scored a run or batted a run in during the 9-2 Dust Devils' win. Sammy Natera Jr. continued his early season success for the Dust Devils in just his third professional start, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing just one hit while striking out seven. The one hit allowed is the only hit he has surrendered over 10.1 innings in 2023. His season ERA is 0.87.

Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospect, Yilber Diaz, had his best start of the season on Tuesday and was routinely hitting 97-98 MPH on the radar gun. Diaz retired the first eight batters he faced, including four strikeouts looking.

Gustavo Campero opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third, one of three hits in the game for the Tri-City catcher. Osmy Gregorio added onto the lead with another deep solo homer in the fifth, giving the Dust Devils their second home run of the game. Entering the game, they only had one home run in 14 games and were the last affiliated professional team to homer in the 2023 season.

Tri-City blew the game open in the seventh and eighth, scoring three runs in each frame. Five of the nine hits for the Dust Devils in the game were for extra-bases, with three different players (Placencia, Ramirez and Gregorio) driving in two runs.

Wilderd Patino reached base three times, a hit and two walks, bringing his on-base percentage to .422 in 14 games. Jesus Valdez had an RBI double on a scorching line drive to the left-center field cap and just missed a 2-RBI double on a ball hit down the third base line that was called foul, although appearing to be a fair ball.

Hillsboro (6-10) will look to break the streak tomorrow against Tri-City (6-9) at 6:05, with the pregame show starting at 5:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.