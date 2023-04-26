Walk Woes Continue in 12-3 Loss to Eugene

VANCOUVER, BC - Tuesday night's game between the Canadians and the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) followed the same unfortunate formula as some of Vancouver's recent losses that are a part of their now five-game losing streak: poor command led to an early deficit which translated into another one-sided contest, this time a 12-3 defeat at the hands of the reigning Northwest League Champions to start a six-game series at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Eugene got to starter Michael Dominguez (L, 0-1) for three runs in the top of the first after a hit batter, a walk, an RBI double and two consecutive sacrifice flies to make it 3-0 after five hitters. They would add four more in the third when Dominguez walked the bases loaded before #19 Giants prospect Adrian Sugastey blasted a grand slam to bounce the right-hander from the game.

The Emeralds made it 9-0 in the fourth after a double, an infield single, a sacrifice fly and another base hit, but the C's spoiled the shutout with a run in the bottom of the inning thanks to a lead-off triple from #21 Blue Jays prospect Alex De Jesus and an RBI single courtesy of #13 farmhand Josh Kasevich in the next at-bat.

Cade Doughty - MLB.com's #8 Blue Jays prospect - hit his second homer in as many days in the seventh and Vancouver was gifted a run in the eighth thanks to two walks and two hit batsmen, but that would be it for the offense on a night where they left a season-high 14 men on base and went 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position. The Emeralds scored one in the eighth and two in the ninth to complete the 12-3 beat down.

The Canadians have scored three runs or less in all five games during this losing skid and have been outscored 36-10 since the bottom of the eighth on Thursday when they gave that game away with two unearned runs at Funko Field in Everett.

De Jesus had three hits on the night - his second such showing this year - to finish a triple shy of the cycle. He's the only C's hitter so far this season to record a three-knock performance. Alan Roden walked and was plunked to extend his team-best on-base streak to 10 consecutive games. Riley Tirotta also reached twice with a single and a hit by pitch.

Vancouver sends right-hander Chad Dallas to the hill to try and stop the bleeding. He'll be opposed by Carson Ragsdale. First pitch as part of an RBC We Care Wednesday benefitting BC Children's Hospital is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, Bally Live, MiLB TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

